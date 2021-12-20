Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,146 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,852,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,892,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,278,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,005,000 after acquiring an additional 917,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBLU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $13.91 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

