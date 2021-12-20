First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,950,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.48.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.