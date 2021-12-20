Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS opened at $84.16 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.