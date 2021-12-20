Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 98,219 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.82.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.2189 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 129.23%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

