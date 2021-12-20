Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to announce sales of $5.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.16 billion. Braskem posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $19.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braskem.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAK shares. Bank of America began coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Grupo Santander cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Braskem has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $2.7104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 4.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Braskem by 115.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.