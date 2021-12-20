Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SVNLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a report on Friday, November 26th. DNB Markets raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 121 to SEK 118 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

