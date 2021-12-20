M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,708 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Snap by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 26.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 369,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 76,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,812,627 shares of company stock worth $110,909,562 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Snap stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

