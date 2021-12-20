Mariya K. Trickett Sells 4,670 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

APTV stock opened at $158.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $119.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

