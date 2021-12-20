Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Purchases $630,990.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Ralph Bartel bought 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $151,906.00.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TZOO. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 34.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.