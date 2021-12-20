Insider Buying: Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Major Shareholder Purchases $162,841.40 in Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 85,706 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $162,841.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 94,910 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $171,787.10.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 173,979 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $325,340.73.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $881,906.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

