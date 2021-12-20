Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Acquires $137,130.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

