LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) EVP Nicholas Gachassin III Sells 800 Shares

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LHCG opened at $129.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.