LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) EVP Nicholas Gachassin III Sells 800 Shares

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
LHCG opened at $129.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
