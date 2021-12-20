M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,413 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after acquiring an additional 259,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after acquiring an additional 94,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

