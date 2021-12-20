M&T Bank Corp Has $4.67 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $150.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

