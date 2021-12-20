WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 80,485 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 53,558 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $323.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.