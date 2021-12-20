State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 57.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $45.62 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

