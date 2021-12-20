Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 18,337 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 969.2% in the second quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.19.

Apple stock opened at $171.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

