Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,054,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Capri by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of Capri stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.