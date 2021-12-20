4,162 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth $128,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $135.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

