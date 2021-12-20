3,487 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $111,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock worth $10,236,420. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $91.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.68 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.14.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

