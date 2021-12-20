Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $232.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.53 and its 200-day moving average is $217.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $237.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

