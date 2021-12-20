Huntington National Bank Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

