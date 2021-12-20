Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $501.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $522.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.52. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

