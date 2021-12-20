ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ICU Medical by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 318,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical stock opened at $230.66 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.18.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

