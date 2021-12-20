WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,661 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Retail Value worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 2nd quarter worth $806,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 32,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 2nd quarter worth $3,131,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVI. TheStreet cut shares of Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RVI stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98. Retail Value Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $3.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Retail Value’s payout ratio is currently -834.85%.

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

