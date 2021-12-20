Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the November 15th total of 134,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 306,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,970,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,167 shares of company stock worth $4,999,849. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 58,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $200.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.