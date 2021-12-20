Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 395.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on DWHHF shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating and set a $51.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

DWHHF stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

