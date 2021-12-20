Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in November

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CANSF opened at $0.32 on Monday. Willow Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

