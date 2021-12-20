MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MJNE stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. MJ has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.
MJ Company Profile
