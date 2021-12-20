WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,155 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,128 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $103.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

