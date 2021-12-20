WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,043 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SXT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

SXT stock opened at $97.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.89. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.64%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 32,602 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,993,841.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 114,574 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,268 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.