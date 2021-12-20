GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GoodRx by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after purchasing an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth $64,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,333,000 after purchasing an additional 637,566 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 39.08 and a beta of -0.69. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $934,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $5,980,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,892,121 shares of company stock valued at $77,022,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.77.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

