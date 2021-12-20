Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $433.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report $433.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $476.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $113.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 283.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $126,440,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,024 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,414 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,446,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.