Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $361.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.07 and a 200 day moving average of $317.31. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $368.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

