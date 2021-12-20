Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $396.24 on Monday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.15.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

