Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,235,020.71 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $1,235,020.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,230,622.14.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,278,813.06.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $1,258,525.60.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $1,125,366.84.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,504 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $1,161,404.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $1,274,770.98.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,265,676.30.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $651,980.40.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $1,304,918.16.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,242,025.84.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 71.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

