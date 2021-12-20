Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,000 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TWLO opened at $273.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.05. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.00 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Twilio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Twilio by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

