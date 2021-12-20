Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Venus Concept reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

VERO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,780,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,960. Corporate insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $77.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.