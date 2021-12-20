International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Linde by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 20.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 15.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

LIN stock opened at $333.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $343.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.85. The firm has a market cap of $171.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

