International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,757 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $171.54 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $174.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.34. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

