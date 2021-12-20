Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Inseego by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Inseego by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Inseego by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $6.25 on Monday. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $657.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ashish Sharma acquired 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Mondor purchased 10,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

