International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $62.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

