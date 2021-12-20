International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 241 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $79.82 and a 1 year high of $108.09. The company has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

