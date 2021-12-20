WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.61.

NYSE VEEV opened at $256.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,200. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

