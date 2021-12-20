WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 694 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNA opened at $209.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.91. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.56 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

