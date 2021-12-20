WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 345,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,827,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.