State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of LKQ worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 69,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 97,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of LKQ by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ opened at $55.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $60.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

