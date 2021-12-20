State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 37,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.13.

CYBR stock opened at $164.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.37 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

