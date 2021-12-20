State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,248 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of NortonLifeLock worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.