State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $1,100,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after buying an additional 178,155 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 263,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,552,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 90.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after buying an additional 59,814 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.10.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $302.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.08 and a 1 year high of $316.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

